Hacker Typer is a website with a hacker code simulator. Start to type on the keyboard and the hacker code will appear on the screen. You can adjust the emergence speed, size, color and other options. Press “Shift” or “Alt” (Option) 3 times for additional effect.
Hacker Typer is a hacker simulator. You type on the keyboard and these sets of characters are transformed into a hacker code on the screen. It looks very impressive from the outside.
Start to type any set of characters and the result will be a spectacular code on the screen that looks like it was written by a professional programmer.
The tool has a lot of options. It allows you to choose the speed of a text's appearance, color, font and size. You can even simulate a hacker from the movies, who types a code very fast.
For a more spectacular impression, we recommend you to switch the browser to full-screen mode.
By default, you have an empty black screen and a green blinking cursor in front of you. Start to press any keys on the keyboard and the program code will start appearing on the screen, as if you are typing it right now.
Hacker Typer is just a hacker game. The code on the screen means nothing and has no effect on your computer. These are just characters on the screen, the purpose of which is to create the impression of the work of a programmer or a hacker.
If you want to go to settings, click “Settings” in the lower menu. Settings options:
How to close the menu? – click the cross in the lower right corner.
Start to type on the keyboard and a hacker code will appear on the screen.
Press “Shift” or “Alt” (Option) 3 times – the window “Access denied / granted” will appear on the screen. If you want to remove it, press “Esc” or click on the screen.
In the settings you can change the color, speed, font and its size.
Full-screen browser mode is supported. The menu can be closed by clicking on the cross in the lower right corner.