Hacker Typer is a website with a hacker code simulator. Start to type on the keyboard and the hacker code will appear on the screen. You can adjust the emergence speed, size, color and other options. Press “Shift” or “Alt” (Option) 3 times for additional effect.

Hacker Typer is a hacker simulator. You type on the keyboard and these sets of characters are transformed into a hacker code on the screen. It looks very impressive from the outside.

How to make a hacker prank?

Start to type any set of characters and the result will be a spectacular code on the screen that looks like it was written by a professional programmer.

The tool has a lot of options. It allows you to choose the speed of a text's appearance, color, font and size. You can even simulate a hacker from the movies, who types a code very fast.

For a more spectacular impression, we recommend you to switch the browser to full-screen mode.

How to use a hacker simulator (Hackertyper)?

By default, you have an empty black screen and a green blinking cursor in front of you. Start to press any keys on the keyboard and the program code will start appearing on the screen, as if you are typing it right now.

Hacker Typer is a fake hacker game

Hacker Typer is just a hacker game. The code on the screen means nothing and has no effect on your computer. These are just characters on the screen, the purpose of which is to create the impression of the work of a programmer or a hacker.

Settings

If you want to go to settings, click “Settings” in the lower menu. Settings options:

Color selection: You can choose it from the suggested options or any other (enter the color code in the neighboring field).

You can choose it from the suggested options or any other (enter the color code in the neighboring field). Speed: Moving the slider changes the speed of the appearance of the code. You configure how many characters of the hacker code will appear from one click on the keyboard.

Moving the slider changes the speed of the appearance of the code. You configure how many characters of the hacker code will appear from one click on the keyboard. Font size: You can adjust the size of the characters here. The smaller the font size, the more realistic the code looks. A large font will suit you if you are shooting a video or a public prank.

You can adjust the size of the characters here. The smaller the font size, the more realistic the code looks. A large font will suit you if you are shooting a video or a public prank. Font: There are 8 fonts to choose from.

There are 8 fonts to choose from. Reset: You can reset already written code here. After this action, a blank screen will remain.

How to close the menu? – click the cross in the lower right corner.